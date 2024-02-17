2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Morgan Stanley

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered 2U from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research lowered 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.31.

TWOU stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.99. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the third quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

