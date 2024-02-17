Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.30.

Shares of TDC opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.47.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $59,279,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $54,332,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth $48,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 3,334.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 774,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after purchasing an additional 748,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

