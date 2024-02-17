Barclays Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $11.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.38. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,255,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,505 in the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

