Citigroup Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $15.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 650,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,136,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,408 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,116,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $481,429,000 after acquiring an additional 659,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,229,000 after acquiring an additional 300,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lyft by 29.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,124 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

