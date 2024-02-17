Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Oppenheimer

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

GCMG opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 0.50. Grosvenor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.72%.

In other news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at $913,734.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $664,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1,563.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

