Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at Oppenheimer

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WM. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.57.

Shares of WM stock opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $202.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.33.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,008 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,135. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

