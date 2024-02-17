Valaris (NYSE:VAL) PT Lowered to $105.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valaris currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.50.

VAL opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.67. Valaris has a 52-week low of $54.13 and a 52-week high of $78.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Valaris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Valaris by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

