Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 243,276 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,370,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 176,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 35,759.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,433 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSSE opened at $0.20 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($13.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($12.57). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 254.17% and a negative net margin of 157.12%. The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

