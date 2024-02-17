European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$3.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark lowered their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.43. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.21.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

