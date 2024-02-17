MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$25.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.79 and a twelve month high of C$28.42.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

