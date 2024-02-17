Brokerages Set Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Price Target at $35.00

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYN opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

