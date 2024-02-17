Brokerages Set Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target at $14.64

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

TERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Terns Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TERN stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $14.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.82.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.