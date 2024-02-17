Brokerages Set Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target at $14.64

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.64.
TERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Terns Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TERN stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $14.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.82.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Terns Pharmaceuticals
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.