Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Basf Stock Up 0.8 %

About Basf

Basf stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

