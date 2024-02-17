Brokerages Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) PT at $59.29

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Fox Advisors raised Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Western Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Western Digital Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of WDC opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $60.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Western Digital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Western Digital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Western Digital by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,023,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,317,000 after purchasing an additional 365,709 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.