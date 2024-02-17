Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $238.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.88.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

ECL opened at $215.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $221.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

