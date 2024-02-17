Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $215.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $221.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

