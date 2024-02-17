Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Piper Sandler

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Biogen stock opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. Biogen has a 12-month low of $217.53 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

