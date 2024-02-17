DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DD. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

