Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.55. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

