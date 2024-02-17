Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) PT at $67.67

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -26.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

