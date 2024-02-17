Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth $85,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Further Reading

