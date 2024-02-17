CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNA

CNA Financial Price Performance

NYSE CNA opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.