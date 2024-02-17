Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
