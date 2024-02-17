Puma Biotechnology’s (PBYI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.23 million, a PE ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,811 shares of company stock worth $291,001. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

