StockNews.com Downgrades H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 309,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
