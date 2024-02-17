Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LINC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

