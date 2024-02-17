Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edap Tms from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $226.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Edap Tms by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Edap Tms by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

