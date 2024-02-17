Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $392.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 367.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 28.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3,705.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

