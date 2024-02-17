StockNews.com Downgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. PPL has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

