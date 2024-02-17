3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE DDD opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Erickson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,617 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,216 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,646 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

