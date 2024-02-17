Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at $31,793,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $633,451.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at $31,793,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 94,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

