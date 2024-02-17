StockNews.com Downgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENVA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enova International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Enova International in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

