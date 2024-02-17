Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.77.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.6 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $108.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.