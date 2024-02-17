ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ICON Public from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $357.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in ICON Public by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 16.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 108.4% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 102.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 17.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 49,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICLR opened at $289.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.54 and a 200 day moving average of $260.14. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $181.92 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

