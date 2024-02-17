ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.64.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ICON Public from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $357.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
ICLR opened at $289.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.54 and a 200 day moving average of $260.14. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $181.92 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
