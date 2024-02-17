Robert W. Baird Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $302.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDNS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Shares of CDNS opened at $290.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $189.30 and a 52-week high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $227,854,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

