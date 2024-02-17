Brokerages Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) PT at $146.94

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.94.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,903 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

