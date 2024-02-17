Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $79.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $76.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

