Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BEP. UBS Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BEP opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -421.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth about $186,066,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,179,243,000 after buying an additional 5,148,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,355,000 after buying an additional 3,523,830 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 170.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,530,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,552,000 after buying an additional 2,853,217 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,181,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after buying an additional 2,394,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Stories

