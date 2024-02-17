Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.75.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,446,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,232,000 after purchasing an additional 62,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $890,848,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,767,000 after purchasing an additional 151,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,417,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.