Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Target Price at $40.00

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Roche Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of RHHBY opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
Read More
