Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Target Price at $40.00

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Roche alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roche

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roche Trading Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 39.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05.

About Roche

(Get Free Report

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.