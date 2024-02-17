Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.94.
CYTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after buying an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth $9,316,000.
NASDAQ CYTK opened at $76.89 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.73.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
