Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.94.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after buying an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth $9,316,000.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $76.89 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

