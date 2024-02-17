Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.

EE stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EE. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

