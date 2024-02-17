Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to an inline rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.18.

NYSE PFG opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after purchasing an additional 813,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

