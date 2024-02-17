RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of RXO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 539.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.12. RXO has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 919,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $19,350,908.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,675,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,769,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,710,822 shares of company stock worth $35,348,449. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $15,584,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

