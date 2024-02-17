Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

