Schlumberger’s (SLB) Positive Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.67.

SLB stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Schlumberger by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,971 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,141 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Schlumberger by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,742,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

