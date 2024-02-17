Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given New $12.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.8% in the second quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 135.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

