Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.14.

H opened at $132.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.90. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $134.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594 in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 157.8% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.2% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,815,000 after acquiring an additional 225,530 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

