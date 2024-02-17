Short Interest in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expands By 12.2%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGM. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $31.15 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.