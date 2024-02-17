Short Interest in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expands By 12.2%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGM. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.
Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $31.15 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro MicroSystems
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- What is Put Option Volume?
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.