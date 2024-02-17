Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $48.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.30.

Get Teradata alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Teradata

Teradata Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.